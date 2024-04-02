12-Year-Old Killed in School Shooting in Finland

A 12-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a school in Finland. The suspect, also a 12-year-old student, was apprehended without the use of force and was found in possession of a firearm.

The suspect has admitted to the act. One of the injured children died at the scene, while the other two remain hospitalized. The incident occurred at Viertola school.

