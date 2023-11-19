Archaeologists Use Cadaver Dogs to Find Ancient Burial Sites

Archaeologists are increasingly relying on cadaver dogs to help find decaying bodies at burial sites. Some sniffing dogs have found them up to thousands of years old.The scent of death revealed the location of the grisly, cannibalistic end to a hopeful trip to California nearly 175 years ago. This is thanks to cadaver-sniffing dogs who seem to have proven the ability to detect death thousands of years after some burials at historic sites.

was a group of pioneers that attempted to migrate from Illinois to California in search of opportunity via a wagon train that partly followed the Oregon Trail starting in the spring of 1846. Tragically, the expedition became “A combination of inexperience, bad choices and bad luck all contributed to disaster for the families that initially began the wagon train. The party didn’t manage to complete their trip by the time winter struck and became stuck in deep snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains, where they built makeshift camps for surviva





🏆 392. DiscoverMag » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Painting dogs in a new light: Woman paints portraits of dogs at PACCJoin Claire every Monday through Friday as you start your day with Good Morning Tucson!

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

Archaeologists Open Tomb Untouched for 2,600 YearsResearchers found a rich collection of artifacts, including pottery, ancient wine vessels, ornamental accessories and iron and bronze objects.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

Archaeologists Discover Pyramid Built More Than 3,000 Years AgoThe pyramid structure, which consists of step-like layers, served as the burial site for an elite individual.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

*** WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT *** Report: Israel Forced to Use Archaeologists to Identify Children’s Burned RemainsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

Archaeologists Discover 7,000-Year-Old Knives Made From Tiger Shark TeethThe ancient shark tooth blades were most likely used in warfare, or for ritual purposes, according to the researchers.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

Polish archaeologists find remains of 17th-century woman and child padlocked in their gravesArchaeologists in Poland have uncovered the remains of a 17th-century child padlocked to his grave to stop him rising from the dead, a discovery that turns the spotlight on beliefs in vampires as Halloween approaches.

Source: CNN - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »