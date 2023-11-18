Anchorage officials question deal to clear state-owned roads as residential streets remain snow-covered

Days after two heavy winter storms walloped Anchorage, some elected leaders are questioning an informal deal that sent municipal snow removal equipment to clear the city’s state-owned roads as many residential streets remained barely navigable.

Responding to abysmal conditions across many of the state-owned roads, Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration made an informal deal with Alaska’s top transportation official to lend municipal equipment and personnel to help clear some of the busiest traffic corridors.“We were ready. I would say the state was unprepared,” Bronson said, adding, “I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus.” “We were ahead of our timeline Friday afternoon,” Bronson said. “…And then we had to do a bit of a reset to help the state, and then we got another storm.” As city crews over the weekend graded down thick, dangerous sheets of ice that had formed on state roads, plowing on many city-maintained residential streets lagge





🏆 33. AKpublicnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspect still at large 2 days after fatal shooting at Midtown Anchorage apartment complexJesse Lee Jones had not been arrested by Wednesday afternoon, police said. He is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Josiah Goecker in an apartment leasing office.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 33. / 55,44 Read more »

Mission Complete: West Anchorage secures Div. I state football championshipWest defeated South Anchorage 34-21 in a tightly contested affair for the program’s first state title since 2015.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 33. / 55,44 Read more »

State sues Anchorage homeowners over contested public access to Campbell LakeIt's the latest move in a long-running dispute over the large man-made lake in South Anchorage that is surrounded by expensive homes.

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 33. / 55,44 Read more »

Southcentral Alaska schools closed amid snowstorm, power outagesThe storm has closed Anchorage, Mat-Su and Kenai Peninsula Borough schools for the day; Anchorage and Mat-Su state offices are closed.

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 33. / 55,44 Read more »

Curious Alaska: How and where does salt get used on Anchorage roads in winter?The use of salt on roads in and around Anchorage varies.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 33. / 55,44 Read more »

The tally of Anchorage buildings significantly damaged by the quake surpasses 750Another 900 buildings sustained minor damage. In downtown, the Westmark hotel may be closed for months, with contractors backlogged.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 33. / 55,44 Read more »