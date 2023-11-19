Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Works to End Gerrymandering

In 2022, then-Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor sided with the court's three Democratic justices in striking down gerrymandered congressional redistricting maps. Unable to run again in 2023 due to age limits, O'Connor left the bench as the longest-serving woman in Ohio elected office in state history. She is now involved in a coalition dedicated to ending gerrymandering through a state constitutional amendment.

O'Connor discusses the group's petition, political theater, and fair congressional districts





Voter Purges, Gerrymandering Examples of Continued Failures in Democracy Says Former Ohio Supreme Court JusticeDuring a keynote speech at a democracy symposium hosted by Cleveland State University's law school on Friday, former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor highlighted recent Ohio voter purges and gerrymandering among failures evident in the American system. “Our democracy needs a government by, for and of the people.

