Arcadia Invitational Brings Together Top High School Track and Field Talent

The Arcadia Invitational will bring together some of the best high school track and field talent from around the country this weekend. Oaks Christian will have 14 individual entries and eight relay teams competing at Arcadia High School on Friday and Saturday. “It’s a checkmark for us,” Lions coach Wes Smith said. “We’re checking where we are, try ourselves against other folks and hopefully come out of it moving in a better direction for the postseason.

” A record-high 793 high schools registered for the meet and 362 are coming from out of state. That gives Oaks Christian, as well as other schools, the opportunity to see how it stacks up against the competition as it strives for a CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship. “It’s probably the best high school event in the country,” Smith said. “Any time you have the opportunity to run against that caliber of talent, even if you’re lost in the crowd, you’re going to be testing yourself and using that as a too

Arcadia Invitational High School Track And Field Talent Oaks Christian Competition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prep Rally: Arcadia Invitational set to be a need-for-speed showcaseThe Arcadia Invitational, the biggest track and field meet of the season, is set to provide plenty of thrilling moments for Southern California's top athletes.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Election fundraiser in NYC brings Biden, Obama, Clinton togetherFormer Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are teaming up with President Joe Biden for a glitzy reelection fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Thursday night's event brings together more than three decades of Democratic leadership.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Westchester Intermediate’s Kindness Dance brings together students of all abilitiesThe conga line got longer and longer as sixth grader Nick Kintz led his classmates in his electric wheelchair at the urging of DJ/School Resource Officer Joe Christian. Exuberance was writ across t…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

International Women's Day event brings different cultures, communities togetherChris joins FOX 13 after spending seven-and-a-half years at KSNW, the NBC affiliate in Wichita, Kansas, where he served as a bureau reporter, multimedia journalist and eventually Sports Director.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

St. Patrick’s parade in St. Charles brings community togetherSt. Charles rolled out the green carpet, so to speak, for the annual St. Patrick’s celebration which included a ceremony at the newly-opened First Street Plaza before noon, followed by the parade t…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Late-Night Hosts React to Tik-Tok Ban: ‘The Thing That Brings Both Sides Together’Late-night hosts responded to potential ban on TikTok in the United States.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »