Caitlin Clark's Record-Breaking Success and Molly Qerim's Comments on UConn's Injuries

Caitlin Clark , the sharp shooting guard, has become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I among women and men, bringing unprecedented attention to college basketball . ESPN host Molly Qerim commented on Clark's success and suggested that Iowa's favorable odds in the Final Four matchup with UConn were due to the Huskies' injury woes.

UConn has faced several injuries this season, including season-ending injuries to Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin.

