ALS trial shows no significant improvements with sodium phenylbutyrate–taurursodiol

Sodium phenylbutyrate–taurursodiol fails to meet primary and secondary endpoints in ALS trial.

Controversial ALS Drug May Be Pulled from Market After Disappointing Trial Results
Following disappointing trial results, the maker of a controversial ALS drug may pull the medication off the market. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is considering voluntarily withdrawing the drug, Relyvrio/Albrioza, after it failed to help patients in a large follow-up study. The company has decided to pause promotion of the medication and will announce their plans for the drug in the next two months.

Amylyx May Pull FDA-Approved ALS Drug After Failed Phase 3 Trial
Topline results for the ALS drug Relyvrio show that it failed to meet primary or secondary endpoints. The company says it may voluntarily pull the drug from the market.

