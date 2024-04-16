Apple Loses Top Spot to Samsung in Global Smartphone Market

Apple had a brief period of victory last year when it snatched the top spot from Samsung , which had been sitting on it for 12 years. Samsung regained the position in the first quarter of 2024 and will likely hold on to it for the rest of the year.published yesterday, International Data Corporation revealed that global smartphone shipments grew 7.8 percent year over year to 289.4 million units in Q1 2024.

Apple lost 10 percent market share during the first three months of the year whereas Samsung saw of decline of under one percent. Apple's current offerings don't have the kind of artificial intelligence features that others like Samsung have brought to their phones. The company is expected to talk about its efforts in the area at the June developer conference.

