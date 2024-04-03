Amazon Web Services to Lay Off Employees in Physical Stores Technology and Sales Units

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon, is laying off hundreds of employees in its physical stores technology and sales and marketing units. The company stated that it needs to streamline certain areas of the organization to focus on key strategic areas.

AWS is committed to supporting the affected employees in their transition to new roles.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Layer-1 Blockchain WAX Signs Deal With Amazon Web ServicesOliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

How Amazon Web Services' AI, machine learning technology is shaping NFL's futureAmazon Web Services' Head of Sports Julie Souza couldn't be happier with how the 2023 NFL season went. The NFL used its AI and machine learning technology to make the game better.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Amazon's AWS Division to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees in Store Technology and Sales UnitsAmazon's cloud computing division, AWS, is laying off hundreds of employees in its physical stores technology and sales and marketing units. The company stated that it needs to streamline certain areas of the organization to focus on key strategic areas. However, Amazon is committed to supporting the affected employees in their transition to new roles.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Three-car crash near Fredericksburg kills one, authorities sayThe crash involved an Amazon delivery van, according to Fredericksburg emergency services officials.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Amazon's Best-Selling Electric Spin Scrubber Is 30% Off During Amazon's Big Spring SaleThe best-selling Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber is discounted for the brand's Big Spring Sale

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

How I Built My First Go App and The Deployed it to HerokuIn this tutorial, we'll learn to build and deploy a Go web service to Heroku, showcasing the ease of use, speed, and power of Golang for modern web services.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »