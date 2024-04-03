Major Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Causing Buildings to Collapse

A major earthquake struck Taiwan during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, collapsing buildings and triggering tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines. At least nine people were reported dead and 963 were injured in the strongest earthquake that has not seen since 1999, Taiwanese officials said. The quake hit near the eastern city of Hualien at 7:58 a.m. local time (2358 GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.4, making it the strongest quake to hit since 1999.

The depth was about 35 kilometers (22 miles), which is considered shallow. Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2. Strong shaking was felt in Taipei, the capital, some 100 miles away, with aftershocks continued for roughly two hour

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AKpublicnews / 🏆 387. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Collapses Buildings and Triggers Tsunami WarningsA major earthquake struck Taiwan during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, collapsing buildings and triggering tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Leaving Nine DeadA powerful earthquake in Taiwan causes significant damage and results in the deaths of nine people. Buildings collapse, highways are damaged, and rockslides occur in national parks. Authorities lose contact with 50 people due to downed phone networks.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Leaving Nine DeadA powerful earthquake in Taiwan causes extensive damage and results in nine deaths. Buildings collapse, highways are damaged, and falling objects pose a threat to residents. Schools evacuate students to ensure their safety. The earthquake also leads to rockslides and boulders hitting vehicles, causing additional fatalities. Authorities are working to locate individuals who have lost contact due to downed phone networks.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Leaving Nine DeadA powerful earthquake in Taiwan causes significant damage and results in the deaths of nine people. Buildings collapse, highways are damaged, and rockslides occur in national parks. Authorities lose contact with 50 people due to downed phone networks.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Leaving Nine DeadA powerful earthquake in Taiwan causes significant damage and results in the deaths of nine people. Buildings collapse, highways are damaged, and rockslides occur in national parks. Authorities lose contact with 50 people due to downed phone networks.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

At least 4 dead as 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes TaiwanA magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred in Taiwan at 7:58am local time.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »