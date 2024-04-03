Alaska Faces High Risk Designation and Potential Funding Loss

A federal “high risk” designation could cost Alaska grant funding due to non-compliance with pandemic relief fund requirements. Major Iditarod sponsors have dropped out and inflation has increased participation costs. Civil rights advocates believe a new board with more members and representation could send rehabilitated Alaskans home. Legislators may convene for a joint session to consider overriding Gov. Dunleavy's veto of the education bill. U.S.

District Judge Sharon Gleason's court order deems further delays inefficient after a year of backlog

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AKpublicnews / 🏆 387. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Feds: Additional $425M in education funding at risk as Alaska designated ‘high-risk’ granteeThe Senate Education Committee wants to hear from the Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) on how it plans to remove a high-risk” grantee designation by the U.S. Department of Education.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Alaska girls high school soccer powers embark on 2024 season with high expectationsReigning Division I state champion South and rival Dimond are confident and loaded with talent despite losing key seniors from last year’s teams.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

28 Stylish Things Under $30 With Great ReviewsProof high style and high ratings don't have to come with a high price tag.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Winter weather advisories issued as heavy snow makes return to SoutheastUnsettled weather in the Gulf of Alaska will keep daily rain and snow for Southeast Alaska.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Alaska aquaculture is growing quickly, but faces roadblocksThe total pounds of seaweed harvested has ballooned in recent years, going from just over 18,000 in 2017 to nearly 900,000 in 2022.

Source: KTOOpubmedia - 🏆 439. / 53 Read more »

Alaska aquaculture is growing quickly, but faces roadblocksThe study's author says the growing industry has encountered a few “fundamental bottlenecks,” many of them involving Alaska logistics.

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 387. / 55 Read more »