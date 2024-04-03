Airstrike in Syria Kills Top Iranian Commanders, Escalating Tensions with Israel

An airstrike in Syria destroyed a building in Iran's embassy complex, killing several top commanders in Iran's Revolutionary Guards. This incident has escalated tensions between Israel and Iran, risking a broader conflict in the Middle East.

