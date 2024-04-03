Ukraine Lowers Draft-Eligible Age to 25 Amid War with Russia

Ukraine lowered its draft-eligible age for men from 27 to 25 on Wednesday, reflecting the strain that more than two years of war with Russia has put on its military and the need to infuse its depleted ranks with new conscripts.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine lowers military draft age in effort to bolster troop numbers in war against RussiaUkraine has reduced its military conscription age as a measure to bolster its forces depleted by over two years of war following Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troopsUkraine has lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish its depleted ranks after more than two years of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion. The new mobilization law came into force Wednesday, a day after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it. Ukraine’s parliament passed it last year.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to RussiaThe loss of the city of Avdiivka last month marked the end of a long, exhausting defense for the Ukrainian military. One brigade had defended the same block of buildings for months without a break. Another unit had been in the city for nearly two years. Ammunition was low, and the Russians conducted dozens of airstrikes every day.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ukraine Lowers Conscription Age as Tensions with Russia EscalateUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signs a bill to lower the conscription age to 25 in order to strengthen the military ahead of increased tensions with Russia.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Ukraine lowers conscription age to 25 to fill shortfall in troop numbers fighting RussiaUkraine has lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish its depleted ranks after more than two years of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Ukraine lowers its conscription age to 25 to plug a shortfall in troop numbers fighting RussiaUkraine has lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish its depleted ranks after more than two years of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »