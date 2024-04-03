FOX 4 Employees Share Their Experiences of the 2017 Solar Eclipse

When you work in TV news, you move around quite a bit. Three FOX 4 employees, one who was already working here at the time, got to be in the path of totality back in 2017. They shared their experiences. If you were in North Texas in 2017, then you may recall the beauty that was the partial solar eclipse. Some people that year we're lucky enough to be in the path of totality. FOX 4 producer Annie Vogeler was working at a TV station in Des Moines, Iowa at the time. She and a crew drove to St.

Joseph, Missouri to do a remote shoot. "Just RVs everywhere," she recalled. She remembers it being cloudy that day. Then, at just the right time, the clouds opened up. "For about 15 seconds, only during the point of totality, did the clouds clear up," she said. "And it was crazy because the sky was so dark." FOX 4 photojournalist Marc Gustafson was working that day too. He was at a station in Little Rock, Arkansas. "They called that one the Great American Eclipse," he recalled

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2017's Total Eclipse May Have Caused a Spike in Road FatalitiesThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Why April’s Total Solar Eclipse Is So Different From 2017’s ‘Great American Eclipse’I’m an expert on solar eclipses. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Comparing 2017′s ‘Great American Eclipse’ to the 2024 Total Solar EclipseThe April 8, 2024 eclipse will offer another opportunity for spectators to witness the moon completely covering the sun. However, unlike the 2017 eclipse, the path of totality will not cross as close to Jacksonville as the previous eclipse.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Strongest solar storm since 2017 hits Earth but leaves aurora chasers in the darkDaisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Apple's new television commercial stars an iPhone feature that debuted in 2017Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

2024 Eclipse: Traffic was a nightmare in 2017, TxDOT hopes to keep things movingThe 2017 solar eclipse led to several massive backups on roadways in the path of totality. TxDOT is taking steps to help keep traffic moving on April 8.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »