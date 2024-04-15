Advocate for Homeless Rights Calls for Support of Homeless Bill of Rights

TJ Beers holds a sign to advocate for the rights of people experiencing homelessness outside the state Capitol on April 9, 2024. Beers was homeless for four years and in three states. “I don’t know how I survived,” he said.
“I want to help the homeless people, I want to push for a homeless bill of rights. Because we need one, the homeless situation in this country is bad and it’s getting worse,” Beers said.Three states — Rhode Island, Connecticut and Illinois — have passed bills that affirm that homeless people have equal rights to housing, medical care, freedom of movement and private property. Lawmakers in California, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, Missouri, and Massachusetts have proposed them.
“That was a big nightmare,” he said. “The drugs, the fights, the overdoses. It was a nightmare. You talk about gnashing of teeth! Boy, that was there.” “I think that would keep them from putting their tents across sidewalks, roadways, alleyways,” he said. “I think they’d be more limited to parks, those types of places where people aren’t trying to go from point A to point B.”
Homeless Rights Advocacy Bill Of Rights Safety Housing
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: KTOOpubmedia - 🏆 439. / 53 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »