Federal Agents Investigate Cargo Ship Dali for Potential Mechanical Problems

An FBI spokesperson in Baltimore said in a statement: “The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity.”

Also on Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a partnership with two law firms to “launch legal action to hold the wrongdoers responsible” and mitigate harm to city residents.Monday's statement from Baltimore said the city “will take decisive action to hold responsible all entities accountable for the Key Bridge tragedy, including the owner, charterer, manager/operator, and the manufacturer of the M/V Dali, as well as any other potentially liable third parties.

Alejandro Hernández Fuentes, the married father of four young children, was found dead after the Baltimore Key Bridge disaster. His mother spoke with him just hours earlier, she told News4’s Joseph Olmo.

