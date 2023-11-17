ADHD Patients Struggle to Access Medication Due to UK Shortage

ADHD patients in the UK have been struggling to access medication since a shortage was announced in September. Angela Kirkpatrick, an aerial acrobatics instructor, says her symptoms have returned since her prescription ran out. The medication had greatly improved her productivity, attention, and anxiety. However, a missed doctor's appointment and the shortage have left her without medication for weeks, causing stress and frustration.

