Tools for Wellbeing with ADHD

The irony of wellbeing is that it requires consistent diligence and self-awareness — not traditional ADHD strong points. But as beings with overactive nervous systems, it’s important we have tools in place to help calm and regulate our brains so we can fulfill our vast potential. As a busy mum, now diagnosed with ADHD, I reach for my wellbeing “first aid kit” when I’m feeling unmotivated, irritable, or just plain down on myself.

I unwittingly created this kit for myself many years ago, well before my diagnosis, in fact. I had no choice but to adopt many of these strategies, believing that I was just pre-destined to feel perpetually overwhelmed, anxious, and never quite good enough. Little did I know there was a medical explanation for these oppressing emotions. Maybe you’re a fellow mom or woman with ADHD who is barely treading water these days. You’ve been overwhelmed and under pressure. Your head is busy and feels like it’ll explode at any minute. It often feels easier to sit and ruminate, or wallow in some much-deserved self-pit

United States Headlines Read more: ADDİTUDEMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

6ABC: School Districts Incorporating AI Tools into Teaching MethodsMany school districts are looking for ways to incorporate AI tools like ChatGPT into their teaching methods instead of banning them. ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, allows users to type in queries on various topics and receive responses that simulate human conversation.

Source: 6abc | Read more »

CBS8: Emergency Responders Can Safely Use Tools on Electric Vehicles, Contrary to Social Media ClaimsFirefighters sometimes use hydraulic rescue tools, like the Jaws of Life, to quickly extricate accident victims after a crash. The Jaws of Life can cut through a vehicle’s body, doors or roof to free people trapped inside a crashed car.

Source: CBS8 | Read more »

POPSCİ: 12 Hidden Features and Useful Tools on AndroidDiscover the secret capabilities of Android, including hidden features and useful tools. Enable flash notifications for silent updates and more.

Source: PopSci | Read more »

ADDİTUDEMAG: Setting Boundaries with Relatives Who Misunderstand Your Child's ADHDLearn how to set boundaries with relatives who misunderstand your child's ADHD . Find scripts for setting limits, ideas for family get-togethers, and what to do if boundaries are crossed.

Source: ADDitudeMag | Read more »

ADDİTUDEMAG: Understanding Inattentive ADHD: Challenges and Misconceptions“People with inattentive ADHD are not lazy, stupid, unwilling, or oppositional. They have a biologically based challenge with attending to the task at hand, and their brains tire more quickly.”

Source: ADDitudeMag | Read more »

SCİTECHDAİLY1: Physicists Discover Innovative Experiment to Measure Tau Particle's WobblePhysicists have found a novel approach to measure the wobble of the tau particle, providing insights into quantum physics. By analyzing the times incoming particles whiz by each other in the accelerator, more accurate measurements can be obtained. This experiment is the first of its kind in nearly 20 years.

Source: SciTechDaily1 | Read more »