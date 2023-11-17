Houston Hot Spot for Mail Theft and Check Fraud

Houston is a hot spot for criminals stealing mail and selling stolen checks on the dark web or online messaging apps. Companies in the oil and gas industry have reported missing checks sent via mail, which were later found to be stolen from their mailboxes. One company installed a camera to monitor their mailbox after their lock was ripped out.

