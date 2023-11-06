Whether they're in the mood for silly comedies, heartwarming romances, or traditional animated favorites, there are lots of films and holiday specials for your little ones to enjoy. Here are the 30 best Christmas movies for kids to ring in the season. takes the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the grasping old miser who needs a night full of visiting spirits to help him develop a capacity for friendship and joy.

The familiar Muppet characters enliven the sometimes gloomy story — especially Gonzo and Rizzo, who act as squabbling narrators. Kermit and Miss Piggy are paired as Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit, with little Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim. The film is a perfect mix of jokes, scares, songs, and sentiment. plays Buddy, a misplaced boy who grew up at the North Pole as one of Santa's elves. Buddy feels out of place in the workshop as a fully-grown adult who's terrible at making toys — and when he learns that he's actually human, he travels to New York City to find the father who gave him up for adoptio

United States Headlines Read more: EW »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COMİCBOOK: AMC's Best Christmas Ever 2023 Movies ScheduleAMC's month-long Christmas celebration begins Nov. 26 and runs until Dec. 26.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

PASTEMAGAZİNE: The Best Christmas Movies of All TimeIn a sea of holiday fare, some distinguished themselves over time and critical consensus. Here are the best Christmas movies of all time:

Source: PasteMagazine | Read more »

THEDAİLYBEAST: The 22 Best Christmas Movies to Stream This Holiday SeasonEddie Murphy, Brandy Norwood, and... Ludacris (?!) star in this year’s new holiday specials , which look as delightful as a fresh batch of cookies.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Christmas gifts for her: The best Christmas gifts for women this yearCiara McGinley is a freelance journalist, editor and mindfulness meditation practitioner. She covers health, wellbeing and lifestyle topics for her favourite women's lifestyle publications. She's all about betting that mind-body connection, and takes her self-care and night-time routine very seriously...

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

ETNOW: The Best Christmas Decor Ideas We Discovered on TikTok, From Viral Christmas Trees to Velvet OrnamentsShop these festive holiday decorations inspired by trends we've seen on TikTok this year.

Source: etnow | Read more »

PENNLİVE: How to watch the new Great American Family Christmas movies this weekend (11/4-11/5)New movies will debut at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.

Source: PennLive | Read more »