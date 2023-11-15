Extremists Hijack Israel-Gaza Debate in US Protests

Extremists and bad faith actors have been hijacking the national debate in the United States around the Israel-Gaza war to call for violence, division and recruitment of mainstream audiences, law enforcement experts say. They've been popping up at protests, using popularized language and spreading misinformation about the conflict online, according to researchers.

Members of a pro-Palestinian march in Missoula encountered a group of masked protesters chanting xenophobic and racist hate speech, believed to be part of a local white supremacist hate group. The pro-Palestinian march organizers shouted them down

