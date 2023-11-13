FBI Investigation Puts New York City Mayor Eric Adams Under Scrutiny

Yes, that sounds implausible, not least because the job is currently occupied. But Eric Adams is suddenly contending with an FBI investigation that has quickly escalated in seriousness. First, the home of the mayor’s chief campaign fundraiser was searched. Then, agents approached the mayor himself on a Manhattan street, seizing two cell phones and an iPad, which the FBI later returned.
Adams and the campaign fundraiser have not been charged with anything, and the mayor has said repeatedly that he has done nothing wrong and is cooperating with any law enforcement inquiries. None of this has stopped the speculation game from whirring into full speed: If Adams departs, who’s next in line to be mayor? Most of the names circulating have low profiles with the city’s voting public: Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and State Senator Jessica Ramo
NEWSMAX: FBI Probes Adams' Texts for Potential Pay-for-Play SchemeThe FBI-seized communications of New York City Mayor Eric Adams might contain evidence of a pay-for-play campaign finance scheme where Adams allegedly admits to helping fast-tracking a new Turkish government headquarters in Manhattan, according to reports.
