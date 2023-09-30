1 Comic-Accurate Upgrade Can Evolve Donald Glover's MCU Role Beyond the Prowler

Marvel has a new opportunity to bring a more comic accurate depiction of The Prowler to the big screen for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the comics, Aaron Davis took on the role of Iron Spider in 2017's Spider-Man #234 – by Brian Michael Bendis, Jam Bazaldua, Justin Ponsor, and VC's Cory Petit. Aaron Davis Could Become The MCU's Sinister Iron Spider At the time of Spider-Man #234's release, a new version of the Sinister Six had emerged for the modern era, comprised of the Sandman, Hobgoblin, the Spot, Francine Frye's Electro, and Bombshell – with the team led by Davis. The former Prowler bought the Iron Spider suit off the black market from Ceres.

Marvel has a new opportunity to bring a more comic accurate depiction of The Prowler to the big screen for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In recent years, The Prowler has become a notable presence on the big screen, particularly as an antagonist in the animated Spider-Verse franchise. In addition, Donald Glover played the character behind The Prowler, Aaron Davis, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, then again for a cameo in Across the Spider-Verse.

In the comics, Aaron Davis took on the role of Iron Spider in 2017's Spider-Man #234 – by Brian Michael Bendis, Jam Bazaldua, Justin Ponsor, and VC's Cory Petit.

Aaron Davis Could Become The MCU's Sinister Iron Spider At the time of Spider-Man #234's release, a new version of the Sinister Six had emerged for the modern era, comprised of the Sandman, Hobgoblin, the Spot, Francine Frye's Electro, and Bombshell – with the team led by Davis. The former Prowler bought the Iron Spider suit off the black market from Ceres. Over the course of the arc, a near-death experience, during a fight with his nephew Miles, led Aaron Davis to re-evaluate his criminal aspirations, leading to his decision to give up his life of crime. Ironically, this led to him selling the Iron Spider suit back to Tony Stark, making a large profit in return.

Prowler's Forgotten Era Can Make Him Vital To The MCU Aaron Davis' oft-forgotten Iron Spider run brought a new energy to the character, which his long tenure as the Prowler at times lacked. An adaptation of his Iron Spider arc would be a strong way to bring Davis back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a vital, exciting way. At the same time, Marvel should consider putting its comic book version of Davis back in the Iron Spider suit. Originally a denizen of the Ultimate Universe, Davis found himself transported to Earth-616, the mainstream Marvel Universe, alongside his nephew, at the conclusion of the conclusion of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41.

Having largely been a background player since, revisiting his brief run as the Iron Spider would be the perfect way to re-incorporate Aaron back in Marvel stories. As Iron Spider, Davis could continue evolving as a hero, rather than regressing back to his villainous Prowler role.

It's a natural step for a reformed villain like The Prowler to progress as a character. Plus, with Miles himself being gifted his own Iron Spider from Tony Stark recently, now is the perfect time for Davis to get his own Iron Spider to match his nephew's. The Marvel Cinematic Universe helped increase Aaron's popularity, and now the comics have the perfect opportunity to capitalize his success.