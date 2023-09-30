10 Spider-Man Stories That Are Perfect For Tom Holland's Next MCU Trilogy

Tom Holland's next MCU trilogy is in development. Marvel Studios has barely scratched the surface of Spider-Man's stories in Marvel Comics, which means that the MCU has plenty of opportunities to send Peter Parker on some exciting adventures in his future projects.

It's currently understood that Tom Holland will continue to portray Spider-Man, despite the world forgetting who Peter Parker is at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios recently confirmed the title of Tom Holland's first MCU trilogy, and there is a great deal of speculation about which storylines could unfold in his next trilogy, with these ten pivotal moments in Spider-Man's Marvel Comics journey being clear possibilities.

10 Spider-Man's Black Suit Saga Peter Parker first acquired his black suit during 1984's Secret Wars crossover event, though he is initially unaware that his new costume is actually the alien symbiote Venom. Bringing it back to New York City, the black suit begins to corrupt Spider-Man before he rejects it completely, and it bonds with Daily Globe reporter Eddie Brock. This storyline could be done justice by being told over multiple projects in the MCU rather than crammed into one akin to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3.

Read more:

screenrant »

Which Spider-Man Is Stronger: Tobey Maguire or Tom Holland?To figure it out, you’ll need two similar feats of superhero strength and a little bit of physics.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Returns To The MCU In Loki Season 2 ArtNew art imagines Andrew Garfield in Loki season 2.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Streaming: Watch & Stream via Disney PlusMCU fans must be excited to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming. Here's how you can stream the Tom Holland-starrer online.

Across The Spider-Verse Nearly Cut Its Most Beloved New Spider-ManSpider-Verse sequel debuted many new Spider-Men.

WandaVision Season 2 Replacement Shows Make MCU’s Disney+ Test An Even Bigger RiskWandaVision's sequels put Disney+ to the test.

The MCU Skipped the Darkest Part of Captain America & Black Widow's FriendshipMCU skipped Captain America and Black Widow's dark origin.