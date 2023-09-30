Robert Downey Jr. Returns To The MCU In New Iron Man 4 Fan Trailer

RDJ's MCU return imagined in Iron Man 4. Even though Iron Man had his own trilogy, the MCU audience always made it clear that they would be more than open to seeing Iron Man 4 happen.

Presented as a proof-of-concept if Marvel Studios ever pursued a sequel for the MCU timeline, Screen Culture recently released an Iron Man 4 fan trailer for Robert Downey Jr.'s fallen hero.

The Iron Man 4 fan trailer follows a teenage Morgan Stark, years after her father's major sacrifice that helped stop Thanos once and for all - though it's revealed that he uploaded his memories into technology that allows a digital version of him to guide his daughter, in a premise not dissimilar to the comics' AI version of Tony Stark. The story sees Morgan joining forces with Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man as they together keep Tony's legacy alive.

RELATED: 10 Iron Man Moments That Prove Robert Downey Jr's MCU Acting Fear Wrong Will Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man Actually Show Up In The Multiverse Saga? While Iron Man 4 is, at this point, likely not going to happen, the question of whether Downey Jr.

Read more:

screenrant »

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Returns To The MCU In Loki Season 2 ArtNew art imagines Andrew Garfield in Loki season 2.

Iron Man Levitates with His New Stealth Suit EAA from Beast KingdomBeast Kingdom is back with a new Iron Man collectible as he suits up in his Stealth Suit and defies gravity with a marvelous new release

Marvel's New Iron Man Is an Iconic X-Men Villain (& Their Armor Is Awesome)Professor X vs an evil Iron Man?

Iron Man's New Anti-Magic Mutant Armor Could Be His Most Powerful EverIron Man's new armor will be inspired by Krakoa.

Man arrested, accused of killing man inside home on Fields Road22-year-old Gary J. Davis has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting/throwing deadly missiles into a dwelling.

Man caught on camera using a stolen credit card, police on a man huntPolice launch manhunt for suspect in credit card abuse case