Zara: The Fashion Giant That Used to Have a Different Name

Fashion giant Zara didn’t always go by the name it does now. The popular high-street brand is renowned for its stylish clothes, trendy accessories and affordable beauty products - making it a staple in the UK for years. Despite being loved by many, what some people don’t know is that Zara used to have a different name. Zara was initially called Zorba , after the 1960s film , Zorba the Greek which starred Anthony Quinn as the title character.
The multi-billion pound company started as just one shop in a city in northwest Spain - a far cry from where it is today with stores all over the world. READ MORE: Home Bargains selling 'gorgeous' £8 wireless lamp that 'looks good anywhere' READ MORE: Marks & Spencer's 'slimming' £39 spring dress that 'covers the tops of your arms' In fact, the store in Liverpool ONE announced this week it is set to undergo a major expansion, almost doubling in size, to accommodate new facilities and technologie
