Zara: The Fashion Giant That Used to Have a Different Name

Fashion giant Zara didn’t always go by the name it does now. The popular high-street brand is renowned for its stylish clothes, trendy accessories and affordable beauty products - making it a staple in the UK for years. Despite being loved by many, what some people don’t know is that Zara used to have a different name. Zara was initially called Zorba , after the 1960s film , Zorba the Greek which starred Anthony Quinn as the title character.

The multi-billion pound company started as just one shop in a city in northwest Spain - a far cry from where it is today with stores all over the world. READ MORE: Home Bargains selling 'gorgeous' £8 wireless lamp that 'looks good anywhere' READ MORE: Marks & Spencer's 'slimming' £39 spring dress that 'covers the tops of your arms' In fact, the store in Liverpool ONE announced this week it is set to undergo a major expansion, almost doubling in size, to accommodate new facilities and technologie

Zara Fashion High-Street Brand Zorba 1960S Film Anthony Quinn Spain Expansion

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zara's Sheer Skirt Takes the Fashion World by StormThe fashion world has fallen in love with sheer dressing, and Zara's latest sheer skirt has become a hit on the high street. Celebrities have been embracing the trend, with some daring to bare their legs in sheer outfits. Zara's skirt offers a stylish and affordable option for those looking to try the trend.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Fashion giant closes Leeds city centre shopThe closure is a blow to The Core in Leeds city centre

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Fashion giant opens new concept store at White Rose Shopping Centre in LeedsThe new shop has innovations aimed at helping customers

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Fashion retailer shut store near Glasgow for final timeA fashion retail giant has sadly shut down its store near Glasgow for the final time.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Shop Zara Tindall British high street brand cape coat from Cheltenham FestivalZara Tindall’s Cheltenham Festival outfits have been just as chic as we expected, and you can save 50% when you shop her cape-style coat from this British high street brand

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Zara McDermott is launching new bargain activewear brand Rise with F&FZara McDermott has just dropped her new activewear and loungewear clothing brand Rise. Stocked at F&F, the collection is made up of everyday essentials starting from just £12

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »