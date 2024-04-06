Sheffield Wednesday secure crucial victory against QPR

Goals from substitutes Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba gave Sheffield Wednesday a huge victory at Queens Park Rangers in their fight for Championship survival. Isaac Hayden's attempted clearance cannoned into his own net off former Paris St-Germain player Gassama to give the Owls the lead.Lucas Andersen struck an effort against the crossbar but QPR could not find a way past James Beadle at Loftus Road.
Wednesday are now just a point behind 21st-placed Huddersfield, while QPR remain in danger four points above the drop zone. A Hoops win would have almost guaranteed them Championship football next season, but the Owls scored late to take all three points, just as they did when the two sides met at Hillsborough earlier in the season. Chris Willock and Sinclair Armstrong had early shots for the home side but were unable to trouble Beadle in the Wednesday goa
Sheffield Wednesday QPR Championship Victory Substitutes Djeidi Gassama Anthony Musaba
