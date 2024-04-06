Sheffield Wednesday secure crucial victory against QPR

Goals from substitutes Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba gave Sheffield Wednesday a huge victory at Queens Park Rangers in their fight for Championship survival. Isaac Hayden's attempted clearance cannoned into his own net off former Paris St-Germain player Gassama to give the Owls the lead.Lucas Andersen struck an effort against the crossbar but QPR could not find a way past James Beadle at Loftus Road.

Wednesday are now just a point behind 21st-placed Huddersfield, while QPR remain in danger four points above the drop zone. A Hoops win would have almost guaranteed them Championship football next season, but the Owls scored late to take all three points, just as they did when the two sides met at Hillsborough earlier in the season. Chris Willock and Sinclair Armstrong had early shots for the home side but were unable to trouble Beadle in the Wednesday goa

Sheffield Wednesday QPR Championship Victory Substitutes Djeidi Gassama Anthony Musaba

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCLondonNews / 🏆 115. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sheffield tree scandal: Apology to Sheffield tree protesters over 'omission' by council leaderThe leader of Sheffield City Council has apologised that he gave an incorrect response to a street tree campaigner’s complaint about protesters who were subjected to “illegitimate pressure “over a court threat.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Sheffield trees: Six mature trees saved by order after felling work started in SheffieldAn order has been confirmed to save six mature trees on a Sheffield street after felling work started.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Sheffield Wednesday take young Watford striker on trialThe 19-year-old scored twice a fortnight ago as the Under-21s came from 3-0 down to beat Ipswich 5-3, but is now hoping to impress the Owls.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda makes four-word vow after Sheffield Wednesday setbackIan Poveda picked up an injury in Sheffield Wednesday's 6-0 loss to Ipswich Town last weekend

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Sheffield Wednesday: Honesty Danny Rohl's policy for managing squad unityDANNY ROHL says being honest with his Sheffield Wednesday players, even when it means having conversations he would rather not, has stopped the squad fracturing under the pressure of a Championship relegation battle.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »