The Railway Club Prepares for Its Busiest Weekend of the Year

Next weekend is going to be very busy for Ronnie Davis. Ronnie, 69, is the secretary of The Railway Club and he is preparing for its biggest weekend of the year. Found on Melling Road, where Fazakerley meets Aintree , the club was set up in the 1950s as a social hub for railway workers and their families. With outside sports pitches, a snooker room, a games room, a huge function room and a bar with darts boards, it is a social club stacked with facilities. Next weekend it will be bustling.
The Railway Club is just a stone's throw from Aintree Racecourse. The Grand National looms large for the club - pictures of historic moments from the world's most famous race adorn the walls throughout it. Therefore, it is no shock that the National is its busiest weekend of the yea
