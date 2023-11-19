Yoeleo G21 DB Pro Gravel Bike Review

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design.

The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.The Yoeleo G21 DB Pro gravel bike does everything you need it to. The full carbon fibre frameset and Shimano GRX build we have here is a decent weight, the geometry is easy to live with, and a set of deep-section carbon wheels give you an aero boost should you find some flat sections of trail. It's very 'middle of the road', which may suit you, but it lacks a bit in personality for my liking.We all love cycling for different reason





