Sam Altman ousted as head of OpenAI

Sam Altman has been ousted as the head of artificial intelligence firm OpenAI by the company's board, which said it had lost confidence in his ability to lead the company. The board said Mr Altman had not been "consistently candid with his communications", hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. On social media, Mr Altman wrote that he had loved his time at the company. "It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit.

Most of all I loved working with such talented people," he wrote. Mr Brockman - who was himself dismissed from the board a few minutes later and then resigned from the company - said both men were "shocked and saddened" by the news





🏆 36. BBCTech » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sky News asks OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 'how open are you to giving access to your models?'CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman speaks to Sky News

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

OpenAI hits the GPT-4 Turbo button plus promises copyright shield for fansNeural network lab also plans to open app store with revenue sharing

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

OpenAI Announces a Customizable ChatGPT and More Powerful, Cheaper GPT-4 VersionThe GPT store interface

Source: TIME - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

OpenAI’s app store for ChatGPTs will be a pain for start upsOpenAI's slowly building an AI empire, and it could make life difficult for anyone running an AI start up.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

'Major outage' hits ChatGPT, OpenAI APIs – and Claude, tooIncident apparently resolved, but capacity issues still popping up

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

Tech Titans Discuss Copyright Infringement at House of Lords CommitteeOpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces that the company will cover legal costs for copyright infringement suits instead of removing material from training sets. Microsoft's director of public policy, Owen Larter, emphasizes the need for a framework to protect copyrighted material.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »