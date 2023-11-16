Netflix Explores Live Sports with Celebrity Golf Tournament

From Korean horror to Palestinian romance, Netflix covers every genre—almost. Among tens of thousands of hours of video on its servers, the world’s largest streaming platform has long ignored the category that draws bigger audiences to television than anything else: live sport. That changed at 3pm on November 14th in Las Vegas with the Netflix Cup, a celebrity golf tournament which was streamed live to the company’s 250m subscribers.
The unconventional show, featuring teams made up of professional golfers and Formula One racing drivers, was billed as a one-off. It may turn out to be a warm-up for something bigger. Netflix says the purpose of the cup was to promote “Full Swing” and “Drive to Survive”, its successful docu-series about golf and racing. Lately the company has been active in a niche that it calls sports shoulder-programming, commissioning factual series such as “Break Point” (following professional tennis players) and “Unchained” (tracking the Tour de France), as well as profiles of stars such as David Beckham. Showing sport itself has not tempted the streaming gian
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: eurogamer - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »