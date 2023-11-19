Bobby Brazier has sweet fan interaction in Blackpool

Bobby Brazier was spotting having a sweet fan interaction on Sunday morning, as he and his fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars left their hotel in Blackpool. The celebrities partied into the night on Saturday at the glitzy afterparty celebrating the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom special. Despite their late night, the group looked in high spirits as they exited their hotel the next day and stopped to wave and greet the fans waiting outside.

Bobby, 20, grinned at the waiting crowd and even crouched down to give one little girl a warm hug. The EastEnders actor sported a long soft grey coat layered over a navy blue hoodie, with his hair in its natural curl





