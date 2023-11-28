XL Bully Type Dogs Face Ban in England and Wales

Four other dog breeds—the Presa Canario, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cane Corso and Bullmastiff—fall within the bully type breed that will be “under threat” as part of a ban on XL Bully type dogs.This is potentially misleading. The government says only XL Bully dogs are affected by the ban in England and Wales. Dogs which share some XL Bully characteristics but are plainly identifiable as another established breed aren’t affected.

However other cross-breed dogs which appear to be XL Bullies may be affected, and assessment will be based on appearance rather than stated breed as sold or DNA result





FullFact » / 🏆 88. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

XL Bully Dogs to be Banned and Restricted in the UKThe UK government has announced that breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning, and allowing XL Bully dogs to stray will be illegal starting from December 31, 2023. Additionally, XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead in public. Ownership of XL Bully dogs will become a criminal offense unless they are on a list of exempted dogs. Owners have a deadline to ensure existing animals are neutered and microchipped. Breeders have been instructed to stop mating these dogs in preparation for the ban.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

American XL bully: Breed added to list of banned dogs in England and WalesAmerican XL bully dogs have officially been banned by the government - here's when it will take effect.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

XL Bully dogs: When will ban come into force and how will it work?American XL Bully dogs are set to be banned after a string of deadly attacks, the government has confirmed.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

American bully XLs added to list of banned dogs in England and WalesThe breed has been associated with a number of attacks, but owners insist the dogs are lovable pets.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

American bully XLs officially added to list of banned dogs in England and WalesAmerican bully XL dogs have been officially added to the list of banned breeds in England and Wales.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Full details of American XL Bully ban revealed as dogs will be illegal within 3 monthsFrom 31 December 2023, it will be an offence to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon, or allow XL Bully dogs to stray

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »