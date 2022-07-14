Criminals Locked Up in Leeds Courts in November

As the months roll on, so do the wheels of justice across Leeds as more criminals enter the docks. Some leave the court the same way they came in - through the security doors - but others are taken away in a van taking them to custody to begin their sentences. November has been another busy month, with some of the region's most dangerous criminals locked up at the courts in Leeds.
The month saw sentences passed for a Leeds mum who was jailed for cruelty to a child after she continued a relationship with a man her daughter said had sexually abused her and Cosmin Burcuta who raped a sex worker on her birthday after she asked him to remove his shoes. We've rounded up a list of people locked up at Leeds Crown Court and Leeds Magistrates' Court in November. Read more: Tragedy as man in his 20s dies in Leeds with police probe underway James Smith Violent brute Smith punched his girlfriend "around ten times" and called her lazy after she asked him to look after their children while she was sic
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »