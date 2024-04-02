XL Bully Owners in Scotland Can Apply for Special Certificate to Keep Their Pets

XL Bully owners in Scotland are now able to apply for a special certificate that will allow them to keep their pets. As of August, it will be a criminal offence to own the banned breed without official exemption authorisation. And applications are now open for those who wish to keep the controversial dog beyond the summer deadline.

The Scottish Government brought in legislation on the back of restrictions being put in place in England, following concerns over a rise in attacks on humans and other dogs. A wave of restrictions are already in place, with all XL Bullies to be muzzled and on a lead when in public. Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: "These new safeguards are being introduced to protect the public while giving XL Bully owners time to comply with the new rules. "I would encourage XL Bully owners who wish to keep their dogs from August 1 to apply for an exemption certificate in good tim

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

XL Bully owners in Scotland can now apply for certificate to keep banned breedAfter July 31, it will become a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scottish XL Bully owners offered £200 to have dogs put downOWNERS of XL Bullies in Scotland are being offered £200 to have their dogs put down.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Glasgow XL Bully dog owners can now apply for exemption certificates to keep banned breedThe Scottish Government introduced the restrictions on XL bully ownership in the wake of legislation in England, prompted by concerns over dog attacks.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

XL Bully owners are 'threatening and abusing' vets, vets claimThe president of the British Veterinary Association has said the XL Bully ban has created 'really challenging situations'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

How XL Bully owners can legally own dog in GlasgowOwners who decide not to keep their dogs can apply for £100 to cover the cost of euthanasia fees and £100 to compensate for the loss of the animal.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

XL Bully exemption: What the new Scottish rules mean for ownersOwners who decide not to keep their dogs can apply for £100 to cover the cost of euthanasia fees and £100 to compensate for the loss of the animal.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »