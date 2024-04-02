Serial offender caught with knife at sister's home

A serial offender was caught with a knife when police arrested him after a disturbance at his sister’s Hamilton home. William McInnes, 43, was jailed for 14 months when he admitted illegal possession of a blade and other charges.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard that he had been living with his sister in Burnblea Street, but on October 5 last year she told him he was no longer welcome there.

