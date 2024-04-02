Restaurant Sat Bains installs electric car chargers with public funding

Nottingham's two-Michelin-star Restaurant Sat Bains has installed electric car chargers for customers and staff, funded by a publicly-funded scheme. The restaurant received a grant of £5,000 as part of Nottingham City Council's workplace travel service.

The council has provided over £800,000 in grants to local businesses over the last two years. The scheme aims to promote greener methods of travel for staff and customers.

