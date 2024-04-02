World Central Kitchen Confirms Seven Team Members Killed in Gaza

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed that seven members of its team were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The convoy was hit despite coordinating movements with the IDF. Most of those killed worked for UNRWA.

Aid groups have called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TIME / 🏆 93. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Central Kitchen Charity Halts Gaza Operations After Apparent Israeli Strike Kills Seven WorkersA view of damaged vehicle carrying Western employees after Israeli attack in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on April 02, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

World Central Kitchen suspends aid work in GazaWith World Central Kitchen immediately suspending its work, tens of thousands of meals a day won't be handed out. Aid ships returning to Cyprus with undelivered aid. Other aid organizations still providing assistance but facing logistical problems and delays.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

World Central Kitchen halts work in Gaza after Israeli strikeWorld Central Kitchen, a food charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, has called a halt to its work in Gaza after an Israeli strike. Among the dead are aid workers from the UK, Australia, Poland, Palestine, and a dual citizen of the US and Canada, the group confirmed. It said it would make decisions about longer-term plans in the region soon. World Central Kitchen has been delivering essential meals to Gazans facing widespread hunger, pioneering a recently launched effort to deliver aid by sea. World Central Kitchen was founded after Andrés, a Spanish-American chef and restaurateur, visited Haiti following a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

British Aid worker killed in airstrike after delivering food to GazaThe volunteers were understood to have been employees from the World Central Kitchen

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »