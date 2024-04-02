Tax codes on payslips reveal if you're owed cash worth £689

The exact tax codes on payslips that signal if you’re owed cash worth £689 has been revealed. At the end of each tax year on April 5, HMRC sends out letters to inform people if they have paid too much or too little tax. These are known as P800 letters and they usually arrive around this time. Tax expert Jessica Middleton, from family business Middleton Professional Accounts Services, said: "If the number's wrong, your state benefits, such as the pension or maternity pay, could be affected.

It's worth the effort to double-check." "And don't think this can't happen we have had clients using the wrong national insurance number for years and because various tax departments don't talk to each other, they were none the wiser." The most common code is 1257L for people who have one job or pension - although not everyone will be on this, reports Birmingham Live. To find your tax code, check your latest payslip, or your P45 if you have recently quit your jo

