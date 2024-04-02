World Central Kitchen suspends aid work in Gaza

With World Central Kitchen immediately suspending its work, tens of thousands of meals a day won't be handed out. Following the deadly strike, Cyprus' foreign ministry spokesperson said aid ships that arrived in Gaza this week will return to the Mediterranean island nation with some 240 tons of undelivered aid. Roughly 100 tons have already been offloaded, the spokesperson said.

Other aid organizations are still on the ground providing assistance to Palestinians, including the UN But aid groups say supplies are not coming in quickly enough and once they have entered Gaza, delivery is hobbled by logistical problems as well as the constant fighting. Israel denies there is a food shortage in Gaza and blames the UN and other aid groups for failing to scale up deliveries inside the territory. World Central Kitchen was at the vanguard of the two sea shipments that have arrived in Gaza so fa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

World Central Kitchen Charity Halts Gaza Operations After Apparent Israeli Strike Kills Seven WorkersA view of damaged vehicle carrying Western employees after Israeli attack in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on April 02, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British Aid worker killed in airstrike after delivering food to GazaThe volunteers were understood to have been employees from the World Central Kitchen

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

British Aid worker killed in airstrike after delivering food to GazaThe volunteers were understood to have been employees from the World Central Kitchen

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

British national among seven aid workers killed in Gaza airstrikeThe chief executive of World Central Kitchen called the attack 'unforgivable'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »