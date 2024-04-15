Alex Garland 's Civil War is a big old movie event which demands you get a ticket and soak it all up on the biggest screen you can find. But if you're wondering when you'll be able to watch it again at home – or just when you can stick it on and also have a nice lie down at the same time – then you'll be wanting to know when you can stream it at home.

It's still in cinemas right now, so go see it there. It's a big theatrical experience. Grab some popcorn and settle in. Maybe get a bag of Revels too. Tango Ice Blast? Why not. When will Civil War be on streaming services?If Civil War is on the usual 45-day delay between hitting big screens and being available to watch on streaming services, we can expect it to land on 27 May. That's yet to be officially confirmed though.

Civil War Alex Garland Movie Streaming Home Cinema Theatrical Experience

