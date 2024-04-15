Possible Tornado Causes Damage in Nottinghamshire

The Met Office says it is possible that parts of Nottinghamshire saw a short-lived tornado as trees crashed into roads and homes were damaged. The entire county was covered by a yellow weather warning for strong winds lasting until 10pm on Monday .

The Met Office now says that there was the potential for short-lived tornadoes to develop in Nottinghamshire on Monday morning. A spokesperson for the agency said: "The fronts moving southwards this morning had the potential for short-lived tornadoes to develop which could have caused impacts for some."Due to how short-lived these features are, they often aren't captured by radar imagery so can only be assessed by looking at the evidence on the ground.

Nottinghamshire Tornado Damage Trees Weather Warning Strong Winds

