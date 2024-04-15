Lambeth Council Criticized for Using Learner Moped Drivers to Fine Motorists .

Lambeth Council Criticized for Using Learner Moped Drivers to Fine Motorists

Lambeth Council Learner Moped Drivers Fines Motorists Parking Wardens Loophole Parking Penalties Bicycles CCTV Car Apcoa CBT Certificates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Town council 'very concerned' for future of recycling centre amid Shropshire Council budget woesA south Shropshire town council has added to calls to ‘save’ a household tip in Craven Arms – despite there being no immediate plans for its closure.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Inverclyde: Scottish council reverses decision to increase council taxA SCOTTISH local authority has said it will freeze council tax, having originally argued with the Scottish Government on the issue.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Library to reopen under town council control after borough council bows outNewport Library is set to open under community control next week after taking over from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Scots council accused of leaving up to 100 council houses abandoned and derelictUp to 100 former council houses have been left abandoned and derelict by a Scots council in a “scandalous” failure to tackle the housing emergency, it’s been claimed. A street in Ferguslie, Paisley, nearby to St Mirren’s stadium, now looks like “a set from a war movie” after years of neglect, locals said.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

First Minister criticizes Inverclyde Council's U-turn on council tax increaseFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has said the decision by Inverclyde Council to U-turn on its council tax increase was “embarrassing”, as he visited the area to “celebrate” the council tax freeze being adopted by all 32 local authorities.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Wandsworth Council: Low council tax but high-quality servicesWandsworth Council charges residents in a band-D property just £961 this year, yet it's still opening libraries and launching 'skip days' - many across the UK might be looking and wondering: how can we get the same service? Wandsworth Council charges some of the lowest council tax in England but still makes provisions for extra services – how does it do it? It is shortly after 9:30am on a brisk Saturday morning on Larch Close in Balham, and a father and his toddler daughter are chanting a made-up song while waiting in the line to use an enormous skip that’s been placed in the street. “Mega skip day,” the two cheerfully chant as the father finishes kicking apart a shelving unit so he can dispose of it. The others gathering around are less obviously exuberant but still share cheerful words with the high-vis clad council workers Emma and Eve who are staffing the skip.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »