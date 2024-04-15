Alex Garland's Civil War: A Modern War Film

Great war films – and I’d call Alex Garland ’s Civil War a great and totally modern war film – should be discomfiting. That’s the moral calculus: war is hell, and any depiction of it should be tinted with the reality of violence and death. It’s how you get something as operatic and brutal as Platoon or the frightful poetry of Apocalypse Now or the quiet outrage of the recent All Quiet on the Western Front. Civil War is as poised as those movies, as balanced between beauty and horror.

His prescience and fearlessness mean whatever he makes is, to my mind, essential viewing – and this is his best movie since Ex Machina. At the screening I went to, Garland said he began writing Civil War four years ago, feeling that divisiveness was at a perilous height, but today, he added, the country seems even more on the brink. The chaos in his movie is unrelenting.

Alex Garland Civil War Modern War Film Discomfiting Beauty Horror Ravishing Moments Kirsten Dunst Heart-Stopping Pace Moral Center

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BritishVogue / 🏆 14. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Civil War review: Alex Garland’s latest is borderline irresponsibleThe Ex Machina director should be the ideal candidate to tackle a film about a modern American conflict. Alas

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

How Alex Garland and His Cast Created the Sobering Dystopia of Civil WarKirsten Dunst in Civil War

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Civil War depicts brutal future 'too horrendous to be set in the UK'Writer and director Alex Garland reveals the inspiration behind his 'reactive' thriller Civil War, and why he decided not to set it in the UK.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manageOPINION: The first flashpoint of the 2024 MotoGP season for Ducati came last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia came to blows.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Merseyside town's 'civil war' could come to an endThe issue has divided the town for more than four years

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Americans are turning to stories of civil war, real and imaginedThe real risks America faces are more insidious

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »