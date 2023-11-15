Western governments remain committed to shorter-term humanitarian pauses in Israel-Gaza conflict

When French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire last Friday, he said he was hoping the US and UK would follow suit. So far, they have not. There has been a marked shift in rhetoric in most Western capitals vis-a-vis how Israel is exercising its manifest right to defend itself, as the horrors of its campaign in Gaza pervade the world's mobile phone screens.

Israel-Gaza latest: UN issues dire warning The demands that Israel abides by its obligations under international humanitarian law have grown ever more insistent, with the focus on the desperate situation across Gaza's hospitals, as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) hones in on what it says are Hamas strongholds located in and beneath hospital compounds. But despite the clamour both from the street and from across the political spectrum - look no further than the potential rebellion within the UK Labour Party over calls for a ceasefire - government policy in the West remains largely committed, for now, to the shorter-term, holding notion of humanitarian pause

