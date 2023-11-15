Israel Launches Raid on Gaza's Largest Hospital

Israel has launched an overnight raid on Gaza's largest medical facility - al Shifa hospital - hours after the US backed claims it was being used by Hamas fighters. Israeli forces said they entered a 'specified area' of the medical complex for a 'precise and targeted' operation 'against Hamas'. The raid came hours after the US backed Israel's claims that the medical facility had been used by Hamas as a base of operations.

Hamas - which flatly denied the claims - blamed US President Joe Biden and his administration for the Israeli raid, saying that the 'adopting' of the allegations had effectively given Israel the 'green light' to launch the operation. However, in a statement, the White House said it did not support air strikes on the hospital and that it 'did not want to see' a firefight inside the facility. The White House also urged that patients 'must be protected' during the raid

