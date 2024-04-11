Westdale Lane Voted Nottinghamshire's Worst Road for Potholes

A Nottinghamshire road blasted as "pathetic" has been crowned the county's worst road for potholes by residents and drivers. Westdale Lane , which runs from Mapperley to Gedling, has once again been voted Nottinghamshire 's most pothole-ridden road by Nottinghamshire Live readers, after topping a similar poll last year.

Nottinghamshire County Council has targeted the long and busy road for repairs previously, with the most recent resurfacing taking place between Oakleigh Avenue and Cavendish Road in January. But there are sizable parts of the route that are still in poor condition, particularly near Welbeck Avenue, where the surface is cratered and scattered with loose chippings. The verdict of Nottinghamshire Live's readers was echoed by those living near the lane, who heavily criticised the quality of the road surface, as they had a year before. Retiree David Wood, 76, who has lived on Westdale Lane for 40 years, said: "This stretch of the road is pathetic, the road and pavement is like what you'd see in a third-world country. Poll: How worried are you about Nottingham City's Council budget proposals? "Some of the potholes are so big and deep that you have to swerve to miss them, one I saw was like a coffin." Mr Wood said he put in a claim for £300 after his car hit a pothole and was damaged around six months ago. He claimed he received no response from the counci

Westdale Lane Nottinghamshire Potholes Road Conditions Repairs Residents Drivers Criticism Car Damage Council

