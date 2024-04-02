Lane Restrictions on Tyne Bridge for Major Restoration Programme

Lane restrictions are now in place on the Tyne Bridge as a major restoration programme gets underway in earnest. Closures from Tuesday 2 April will see capacity halved by up to 70,000 vehicles a day on one of the routes between Newcastle and Gateshead. The current programme of works will see lane restrictions in place for a minimum of two years, with further temporary lane closures and overnight closures scheduled for the remaining two years of the refurbishment.
Lane restrictions have been started during the school Easter holidays when traffic is lighter which should initially minimise the impact on the travelling public but delays and congestion are expected when traffic returns to normal levels.2 April: Off-peak lane restrictions from 9.30am until 3.30pm. 3 April: Off-peak lane restrictions from 9.30am until 3.30pm plus overnight closure from 8pm until 6a
