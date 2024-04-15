Votes on Amendments to Rescue Rwanda Scheme Legislation

A series of votes are taking place in the House of Commons on amendments to the legislation to rescue the embattle Rwanda scheme.The bill passed the House of Commons earlier this year, but the House of Lords passed a series of amendments, which MPs now have to approve or reject.If they approve the amendments - which they won't - then the bill passes.If they reject them, the bill returns to the House of Lords.
The amendments being voted on are:An amendment to make sure the legislation has 'due regard' for international law ;An amendment that states it is only safe in Rwanda while the provision in the treaty with the UK is in place ;An amendment to check whether Rwanda complies with its treaty obligations ;An amendment allowing individual appeals based on safety in Rwanda ;An amendment requiring age assessments for those being deported to be carried out by the local authority ;An amendment...
Votes Amendments Legislation Rescue Rwanda Scheme House Of Commons House Of Lords
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Bill to reverse ULEZ expansion blocked in House of CommonsWatford Tory MP Dean Russell backed a failed Bill that if passed would have allowed decisions by the Mayor of London - that impact residents - to…
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Tory MP Steve Tuckwell Takes Oath in House of Commons Amid Calls for Alternative OathLindsay Hoyle’s office has been asked to provide an alternative to the current oath which sees MPs pledge to “bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors”. The current oath poses a significant dilemma for those with republican beliefs.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »