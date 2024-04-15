Votes on Amendments to Rescue Rwanda Scheme Legislation

A series of votes are taking place in the House of Commons on amendments to the legislation to rescue the embattle Rwanda scheme.The bill passed the House of Commons earlier this year, but the House of Lords passed a series of amendments, which MPs now have to approve or reject.If they approve the amendments - which they won't - then the bill passes.If they reject them, the bill returns to the House of Lords.

The amendments being voted on are:An amendment to make sure the legislation has 'due regard' for international law ;An amendment that states it is only safe in Rwanda while the provision in the treaty with the UK is in place ;An amendment to check whether Rwanda complies with its treaty obligations ;An amendment allowing individual appeals based on safety in Rwanda ;An amendment requiring age assessments for those being deported to be carried out by the local authority ;An amendment...

