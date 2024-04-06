Tory MP Steve Tuckwell Takes Oath in House of Commons Amid Calls for Alternative Oath

Tory MP Steve Tuckwell , elected after Boris Johnson resigned from Parliament in disgrace, takes his oath in the House of Commons. Lindsay Hoyle’s office has been asked to provide an alternative to the current oath which sees MPs pledge to “bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors”.

“The current oath required of MPs, which entails pledging allegiance to the monarch, poses a significant dilemma for those whose political beliefs are republican in nature,” according to the letter sent by Independent for Independence candidates Eva Comrie and Sally Hughes, along with the Not my Parliament campaign group’s Allan Petrie, and Leanne Tervit from Schemes for Indy. They go on: “Forcing individuals to swear allegiance to the monarch contradicts their deeply held convictions and infringes upon their rights to freedom of belief and expression as enshrined in the Human Rights Act 1998 and protected under the European Convention on Human Rights

